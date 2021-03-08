Unite wants the UK government to honour its commitment a year ago to providing sector-specific support for aviation

More than 5,000 jobs in aviation and related industries are being lost every month, new research commissioned by the Unite union has revealed.

The study Acuity Analysis for Unite estimates 5,164 UK aviation and related jobs have been list ever month since February 2020.



According to the data, the total runs to just shy of 62,000 to date – twice as many as have been lost across equivalent sectors in France and Germany.



Additionally, Unite estimates the French and German governments have provided more than double the financial support for each aviation and aerospace job compared to the UK.



Unite wants chancellor Rishi Sunak to honour his commitment, made a year ago almost to the day, to provide a bespoke package of support for the UK’s aviation sector.



"The shock to aviation will be felt further in local communities as every single aviation job supports 1.3 in the wider economy, including in hospitality and retail," said Unite.



The union said the "limited scope" of the UK government’s support for the sector, and qualifying conditions, had put it out of reach of many businesses.



It also stressed that as the downturn in passenger numbers owed to government-imposed travel restrictions, it was incumbent on government to play "a leading role" in both the sector’s recovery and efforts to rebuild consumer confidence.



Unite also wants the country’s vaccination programme to prioritise transport workers, including those in passenger-facing roles, once priority age and high-risk groups are vaccinated.