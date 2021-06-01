United has ordered 15 Boom Supersonic aircraft which will be able to fly twice as fast as current airliners

United has ordered 15 Boom Supersonic aircraft which will be able to fly twice as fast as current airliners

US carrier United Airlines has agreed a deal to purchase 15 new supersonic aircraft which could fly from New York to London in just three-and-a-half hours - reviving memories of Concorde’s glory days.

United has put in the order with Colorado-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic with the option for a further 35 of its new ‘Overture’ aircraft.

It is the first US carrier to sign a commercial agreement with Boom Supersonic for aircraft which will halve current flight times and will be able to operate on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel making them carbon net zero from day one.

Boom Supersonic is scheduled to “roll out” its first supersonic aircraft in 2025 with the first test flights planned for 2026 and passenger services starting by 2029.

The aircraft will have space for between 65 and 88 passengers with a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet and travel at Mach 1.7.