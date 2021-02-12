United will launch its Heathrow-Boston service later in 2021

United Airlines is to launch a new route from Heathrow to Boston later this year as the US carrier looks to expand its presence in London.

No launch date has been set for the daily service to Boston Logan International airport, which will increase United’s Heathrow-US schedule to 19 flights per day.

Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances, said: “We are thrilled to offer travellers a convenient, non-stop option between London and Boston with this addition to our global network.

“We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalise a start date for this service later in 2021.”

United plans to use a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the Heathrow-Boston route including its Polaris business class service and Premium Plus premium economy cabin. Tickets will go on sale in the next few weeks.