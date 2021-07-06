United hopes to use the technology inherent in the ES-19 to deploy electric aircraft on regional routes across the US

United Airlines has placed a conditional order for 100 electric aircraft, which it hopes will be ready to enter service in just five years time.

United Airlines Ventures (UAV), United’s venture capital fund, has partnered with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines to invest in Heart Aerospace, which is developing the 19-seat aircraft.



The ES-19 will have a range of around 250 miles by the end of the decade, and United hopes to deploy the aircraft on its US domestic network, "enabling low-cost, quiet and clean regional travel on a broad scale".



Mesa, United’s strategic partner for bringing electric aircraft into commercial service, has also agreed a conditional order for 100 ES-19 aircraft, subject to similar requirements to United.



United said UAV would continue to build a portfolio of companies focusing on the "innovative sustainability concepts" it believes will underpin carbon neutral flying. United has committed to reducing emissions from its operations by 100% by 2050 without resorting to offsetting.



Michael Leskinen, UAV president, said United had acknowledged the trend towards passengers wanting "more ownership" of their carbon emissions footprint, and said it had acknowledged the firm’s decision to invest in companies like Heart which are developing "viable electric airliners".