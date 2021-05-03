Uniworld will restart cruises with the debut of new "super ship" La Venezia in Italy

River cruise lines Uniworld and CroisiEurope have both announced plans to resume voyages in Europe in June.

Uniworld will restart itineraries in Italy and France next month with the first sailing from Italy departing on 20 June, which will also see the debut of new “super ship” La Venezia.

The line’s cruises in France will resume a week later on 27 June when Bon Voyage will restart operations, followed by Joie de Vivre on 4 July and Catherine on 11 July.

Uniworld’s chief executive Ellen Bettridge said: “We’ve been waiting for this moment and are beyond thrilled to be back on the rivers, welcoming back our loyal guests on four of our most beautiful super ships this summer.”

Chris Townson, Uniworld’s UK and Ireland managing director, added: “We’re very hopeful that Italy and France will be on the government’s green list at some point in June, so that we can finally welcome UK travellers back to our ships.”