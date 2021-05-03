River cruise line Uniworld is launching its first Rivers of the World cruise - a 46-night itinerary featuring travel on five ships across nine countries.

The trip, which will depart on 20 May 2023, will take passengers from Cairo to Lisbon combining river journeys with land-based travel.

Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, said: “We’re so proud to announce the inaugural Rivers of the World itinerary; our longest and most action-packed sailing to date spanning nine countries aboard five of our world-class super ships.

“It’s an itinerary like none other and a true holiday of a lifetime with surprises at every turn.”

Starting in Cairo with a two-day land stay followed by a one-week cruise onboard Uniworld’s new Sphinx super ship, guests will later fly to Switzerland for two nights in Lugano and then travel to Milan before a trip on La Venezia along the Venice lagoon and river Po.

The rest of the trip includes sailing on Maria Theresa from Budapest to Passau, exploring northern France along the Seine on Joie de Vivre before ending with a Douro cruise on Sao Gabriel in Portugal. The trip finally culminates with three nights in Lisbon.

Uniworld’s Rivers of the World cruise starts at £31,499pp including flights to Cairo and back to the UK from Lisbon. An early booking discount of 10% brings the price down to £28,313pp.