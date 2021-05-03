River cruise line Uniworld has sold out its Mystery Cruises for 2022 within 48 hours of announcing the trips.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is to operate the two 10-day cruises departing in June and September 2022 – both itineraries will be in Europe but the details are being kept secret, although the two voyages will call at different destinations.





The first Mystery Cruise, which will be hosted by Uniworld’s president and chief executive Ellen Bettridge, sold out in 48 hours, while the second itinerary, which was released two weeks later, was fully booked within 24 hours.



Chris Townson, UK and Ireland managing director, said: “We’ve over the moon at the response to our Mystery Cruises, which is a sign of the incredible support and loyalty we are lucky enough to receive from our guests, and for which we are very grateful.



“The question we’re being asked of course is, will we announce another Mystery Cruise? I think we’re still figuring that one out – it takes a huge amount of work to curate these thrilling, one-of-a-kind adventures filled with experiences we’ve never offered before, and to put the systems in place to ensure that they remain a closely guarded secret.