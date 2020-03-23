More than half of FTSE-listed travel and leisure companies have already issued profit warnings citing the impact of Covid-19 according to EY analysis.



In total, 39 FTSE travel and leisure profit warnings "specifically blaming the impact of Covid-19 for a material downgrade in profit expectations" have been issued so far this year.



One in six of the total number of Covid-19-related profit warnings issued in the UK in 2020 have been from companies in the FTSE’s travel and leisure sector.