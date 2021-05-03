British Airways was due to operate 70 flights today, the first since the lifting of restrictions on foreign travel. BA’s 07.10 departure from Heathrow to Gibraltar was among the first flights of the day to green list countries.

BA said it would operate a flight to Lisbon, three to Faro and one to Funchal, but had suspended services to Tel Aviv. It said it would normally operate “hundreds” of departures on a similar day.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chairman and chief executive, said: “Today, the first day of a return to international travel, is a special day for many people, because for so long now families have been separated, business has suffered and we know that our customers haven’t been able to take the breaks abroad that they’ve wanted.

"After more than a year of limited flying, we’re pleased to be back in the skies – albeit with a very small number of flights.”



Covid has led BA to trial travel apps to upload documentation and provide a virtual queuing system, as well as the introduction of pre-flight food ordering for economy passengers and delivery of food and drink in lounges to seats by QR code.