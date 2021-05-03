The Indian Ocean specialist of 32 years currently has portfolios in the Seychelles and Mauritius.

Mark Boulle, managing director, said: "The Maldives are a natural fit and enhancement of our existing product and we’re delighted to offer a variety of the top properties in these beautiful islands."

Bookable from today, the programme will start with 20 hand-picked resorts ranging from 4- star to 5-star "and beyond".

Sarah Archer, UK sales manager, said: "The Maldives’ inclusion in our programme now gives our agent partners a trilogy of Indian Ocean options for their customers, all of which come with the legendary Beachcomber Tours service and knowledge."

The Maldives sit alongside Mauritius, Seychelles, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Oman and Morocco in Beachcomber Tours’ stable, and the operator is a long-standing member of Aito.