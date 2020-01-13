Munro launched the unfair dismissal claim against Barrhead in November last year, alleging he had been unfairly dismissed and his full notice had not been paid.

He left the travel agency giant in November 2018 – nine months after selling the company to US travel brand Travel Leaders Group.



An employment tribunal, which lasted about a week in November 2019, heard from both Ninan Chacko, chief executive of Travel Leaders Group, and Munro.

Munro had been hoping to be reinstated as chairman, but the tribunal has found that it is “not practicable” under the Employment Rights Act "to order reinstatement or re-engagement" .

He told the tribunal Travel Leaders were making a "big mistake" in not utilising his skills because he had the "midas touch" to make money out of any property.

The former boss said he had "quite a lump in [his] throat" when he was given a contract with no clause for continuous employment.

Evidence presented to the tribunal included a letter from Munro’s representatives, which suggested the case involved undertones of "age discrimination and harassment".

The tribunal also heard that Munro had been escorted from a Barrhead shop by security when he visited to use a photocopier.

Munro will not be awarded compensation, but will be paid £2,754 “in respect of the balance of the payment of notice” on top of a redundancy package of £15,240 which has already been transferred.