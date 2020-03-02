The offices will reopen tomorrow (March 4) after they were deep cleaned twice, “and other measures taken on the advice of Public Health England”, the OTA told TTG in a statement.

"Following liaison with Public Health England, Travel Republic will be reopening its Norbiton offices tomorrow.

"Staff have been provided with guidance concerning continued monitoring of their personal health, and measures have been imposed across our whole organisation to ensure hygiene best practise is followed.

"We are fortunate that our business continuity plan enabled Travel Republic to operate as normal during this period, but we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the office tomorrow.

"We want to thank our partners across the trade for their support today."