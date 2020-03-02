Travel Republic is “continuing to trade as normal” after it closed its office in Norbiton, London, today (3 March) due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The offices will reopen tomorrow (March 4) after they were deep cleaned twice, “and other measures taken on the advice of Public Health England”, the OTA told TTG in a statement.
"Following liaison with Public Health England, Travel Republic will be reopening its Norbiton offices tomorrow.
"Staff have been provided with guidance concerning continued monitoring of their personal health, and measures have been imposed across our whole organisation to ensure hygiene best practise is followed.
"We are fortunate that our business continuity plan enabled Travel Republic to operate as normal during this period, but we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the office tomorrow.
"We want to thank our partners across the trade for their support today."
Travel Republic said thanks to its “business contingency plan”, it had been able to continue to trade as normal.
Key operational functions, including sales and customer service, have been rerouted to other areas of the organisation, and flexible working arrangements made for “business-critical” members of staff.
“We want to thank our partners in the trade for their support in these circumstances and wish to reassure them that it is business as usual,” the spokesperson said.
Travel Republic said it was awaiting guidance from Public Health England as to how long the Travel Republic offices needed to remain closed.
“In the meantime, we remain in regular contact with all Travel Republic staff and our priority remains their health and wellbeing,” the spokesperson added.