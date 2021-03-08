The line's website booking system encountered "technical issues” shortly after going on sale with its UK summer cruises

P&O Cruises has blamed “unprecedented demand” for its UK summer programme after its website booking system suffered “technical issues” shortly after going on sale Monday (22 March).

The line opened bookings for its series of “staycation” coastal itineraries onboard Iona and Britannia on Monday morning.

In an update on Twitter, P&O reported the surge in interest had “caused technical issues with our systems on the website and through our contact centre”.

In a statement, president Paul Ludlow said the problem would be rectified "as soon as possible" by adding further bandwidth to its systems.

“We are so sorry but we would ask everyone to bear with us and we will provide a further update once the system is fully functioning, which we hope will not take too long," he said.

Despite the technological issues, Ludlow said the line was “delighted though that agents can, and are still, making bookings”.

A P&O spokesperson later confirmed the problem had be fixed and "everything was now fully functional" by lunchtime.

Ludlow added that P&O had hoped its domestic sailings would be popular, “but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand”, which he believed “certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday”.

“Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona’s maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very sold and will be a very special cruise,” he said.