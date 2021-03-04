Mesa hopes to launch operations in Europe by the end of the year (Credit Antonio Janeski / Unsplash)

US carrier Mesa Airlines has announced plans to launch a new European start-up by the end of the year.

Mesa Air Group has partnered with London-based Gramercy Associates to develop the European joint venture.



Gramercy’s involvement will be headed up by former bmibaby and Tiger Airways chief Tony Davis.



The joint venture will apply for an EU air operator’s certificate to operate passenger and cargo services in the union using CRJ-900 aircraft through capacity purchase or ACMI agreements.



This would reflect its US operating model, where it operates on behalf of a wide range of partners – including several legacy carriers such as American Airlines and United Airlines.



“We are very excited at the potential to expand our regional business overseas," said Mesa chair and chief executive Jonathan Ornstein.



Gramercy managing director Davis added the group was looking forward to partnering with Mesa to bring its "successful US model" to Europe.