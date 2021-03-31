There are hopes the US could be on the UK government's "green" list (Credit Kevin Lanceplaine/Unsplash)

The US is more likely to be initially classified as a “green” destination under the new traffic light system than traditional short-haul destinations in Europe, according to industry experts.

The UK government’s Global Travel Taskforce revealed on Friday (9 April) plans for giving destinations red, amber or green status, with different levels of restrictions, when international travel resumes from 17 May at the earliest.

While the government will not announce which destinations will be classified as green until early May, key European destinations may miss out due to the current “third wave” of Covid-19 infections sweeping the continent.

Delegates at the latest Elman Wall webinar expected the US to have a better chance of being given green status than traditional short-haul holiday destinations in Europe.

Sunvil’s group managing director Chris Wright said: “Very few European countries are going to hit that green grade. The US is likely to come on line before European destinations. Portugal could be one of the few countries on the green list.”