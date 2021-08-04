Reuters, citing a White House official, reported on Wednesday (4 August) that the Biden administration wants to reopen travel to boost the tourism and aviation industry, but is not "ready to immediately lift restrictions" because of the rising coronavirus case load.

Interagency working groups are reportedly working "to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel", the official said, which includes "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the US need to be fully vaccinated".

The United States currently bars most non-US citizen citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the UK, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

On Monday (2 August), fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US no longer had to quarantine upon entry to the UK.