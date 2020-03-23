The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday (9 April) that it is extending the No Sail Order for 100 days in a bid to further limit the spread of Covid-19.

It could be lifted before then if coronavirus is no longer "a public health emergency" or the CDC’s director, Robert Redfield, rescinds it.

There are still 100 cruise ships stuck at sea off the east, west and Gulf coasts, with nearly 80,000 crew onboard, and 20 infected vessels docked in ports.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding US cruise ship points of entry,” said Redfield.

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of Covid-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of Covid-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

The CDC has been working with the US Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security on the best public health strategy in the US.