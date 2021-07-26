On Monday (26 July), Reuters, citing a White House official, reported the US had no plans to lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point".

"Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," Reuters reported the official as saying.

But US Travel Association executive vice-president of public affairs and policy, Tori Emerson Barnes, said closed borders "have not prevented the Delta variant from entering the US" while vaccinations "are proving incredibly durable to the virus’ evolution".

"This is why America’s travel industry is a vocal proponent of everyone getting a vaccine—it’s the surest and fastest path to normalcy for everyone," she added.

"Given the high rates of vaccination on both sides of the Atlantic, it is possible to begin safely welcoming back vaccinated visitors from these crucial inbound markets."