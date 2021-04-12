The US is set to strengthen its travel ban regime (Credit: Justin Cron / Unsplash)

The US government is set to extend its existing travel ban regime to around 80% of countries worldwide.

The US Department of State has confirmed it will launch a review of its current travel advisories this week.



It said this would likely result in a "significant increase" in the number of countries on its "do not travel" list

Updated advisories will "better reflect" the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based travel notices, said the department.



These take into account issues affecting travellers’ health, as well as logistical factors such as in-destination testing availability and any current travel restrictions unique to US citizens.



"This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide.



"This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s travel advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments.



"As always, we are closely monitoring conditions around the globe, and will regularly update our destination-specific advice to US travellers as conditions evolve."