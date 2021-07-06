A coalition of US travel associations has created a blueprint for the reopening of international travel (Credit: Kevin Lanceplaine Unsplash kevin-lanceplaine-WHtCDy2CGYU-unsplash.jpg)

A coalition of 24 US-based travel associations has called for transatlantic travel between the US and UK to be “quickly reopened” following the success of both countries’ Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

The group, which includes the US Travel Association, Airlines for America, Global Business Travel Association, airline association Iata and the US Chamber of Commerce, has produced a “blueprint” detailing how US authorities can safely lift current restrictions on international visitors.



One of the immediate steps that the coalition is calling for from the US government is a reopening of US-UK travel, “given the two countries’ similar vaccination records”.





The group also wants the US to allow “expedited” entry into the US for fully vaccinated travellers from “non-high-risk” countries.



The blueprint calls for the US government to ease entry restrictions by 15 July when the country is “forecast to achieve widespread immunity and sustained declines in infections and hospitalisations”.