There are hopes the US will make the next iteration of the UK's 'green list'

The US government has softened its advice on travel to the UK, offering further hope the US will make the next iteration of the UK government’s travel "green list".

The UK has been moved from level four "do not travel" to level three "reconsider travel".



It was among a number of countries reclassified by the US Department of State on Monday (10 May), although around three-quarters are still at level four.



This included further easing its advisory for travel to Israel from level three to level two "exercise increased caution".



Its advisory for the UK now reads: "Reconsider travel to the United Kingdom due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution due to terrorism."

It comes after the State Department last month said it would toughen its stance on travel to many countries around the world to "better reflect" the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



On Friday (7 May), British transport secretary Grant Shapps set out how countries were to be categorised under the UK government’s new traffic light system governing the resumption of international travel from 17 May.



Just 12 countries were placed on the government’s first green list, including Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar.



The US was classified "amber", meaning arrivals will have to self-isolate at home or accommodation of their choosing for 10 days, and take PCR tests on days two and eight of their quarantine.