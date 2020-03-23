IPW 2020 has been cancelled owing to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The US trade show had been due to take place over 30 May to 3 June.
Organisers said global travel restrictions, flight reductions, social distancing and worldwide "stay at home" orders had made it "impossible" for this year’s event to go ahead.
Delegates will be updated on the process for credits and refunds next week.
Roger Dow, president and chief executive of the US Travel Association, said IPW would return in 2021, and would be vital to the recovery of US tourism.
“When this health crisis is behind us, IPW will clearly be more vital than ever as a catalyst for activating inbound travel and re-growing commerce, exports and jobs," said Dow.
"As always, our top priority is to provide value to our partners, exhibitors, buyers and attending media. The standard for next year will be nothing less than putting on the event that our stakeholders will remember as a key turning point in the process of rebuilding the international inbound travel economy.
“IPW is not just an event; it is a community. IPW will endure, as it has for more than 50 years, and it will be a force of strength and healing in a moment of profound need.
“Until we are able to meet face-to-face again, everyone please be safe.”