Cruising in the US has been suspended for more than a year

The US Travel Association has lent its weight to Clia’s calls for a resumption of cruising in the US.

Chief executive Roger Dow said it has become "economically imperative" to find pathways to restarting cruise.



He stressed the restrictions on the sector had taken a "disproportionally heavy" toll on the sector owing to rules, unique to cruise, preventing operations.



It comes after Clia last week urged the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift its framework for conditional sailing order and allow the sector to plan for a phased resumption of cruise operations from US ports in July.



Clia president and chief executive Kelly Craighead said the risks owing to vaccination and better Covid treatment, protocols and mitigations did not justify the order, which has been in place without revision since October last year.



"Since then, the CDC has not released any further guidance to support the resumption of US cruise operations," said Clia. "The lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world.



"Cruising is the only sector of the US economy that remains prohibited, even as most others have opened or continued to operate throughout the pandemic."