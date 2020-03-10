The US will ban UK nationals from flying into the country as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.
President Donald Trump confirmed his travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland in a press conference this afternoon, the BBC reported.
On 13 March, Trump barred flights from most European countries from entering the US for 30 days in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus, but excluded Britain and Ireland.
There have now been more than 2,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in America and nearly 150,000 worldwide.