President Biden has been urged to set out a reopening plan by 1 May (Image credit: ALAMY)

US travel leaders have called on president Joe Biden to set a 1 May deadline by which to confirm a plan for reopening the country to international visitors.

A letter signed by 26 US tourism organisations urged Biden’s administration to work alongside the sector to develop “a risk-based, data-driven roadmap” in order to ease inbound travel restrictions.

The May timeline for an international reopening plan tallies with Biden’s efforts to make every American eligible for a vaccination by 1 May.

Travel organisations are asking the US government to set reopening goals based around “favourable trends in infections, hospitalisations, and vaccinations”.

“To be clear, at this time, we do not support removal or easing of core public health protections, such as the universal mask mandate, inbound international testing requirement, physical distancing or other measures that have made travel safer and reduced transmission of the virus,” the letter states.

“However, the data and science demonstrate that the right public health measures are now in place to effectively mitigate risk and allow for the safe removal of entry restrictions.

“Taken together, these factors paint a clear picture.”