VaccinAid has been confirmed as partner for TTG’s Agenda 2021 seminar, which takes place tomorrow at 2pm.

The VaccinAid campaign, which is being run by Unicef UK and Crowdfunder calls on the nation to “give the world a shot” and help provide nearly two billion Covid-19 vaccines to health workers and the most high risk and vulnerable people on our planet – in a move that will be crucial in helping the travel industry get back on track.

TTG Media has been named a “champion” of the campaign and is urging the travel industry to support the nationwide appeal for the biggest vaccine drive in history.

VaccinAid will be supporting TTG’s Agenda 2021 seminar on Thursday with more details about the campaign and how travel companies can get involved revealed during the afternoon.

The seminar, which is open to all TTG+ members, begins at 2pm and features a host of speakers including:

• Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts

• Emma Gilthorpe, chief operating officer, Heathrow

• Brian Salerno, senior vice-president, maritime policy, Clia

• Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Chamber of Shipping

• David Trunkfield, hospitality and leisure leader, PwC UK

• Edwina Londsdale, managing director, Mundy Cruising

Commenting on VaccinAid, Daniel Pearce, CEO of TTG Media, which has been named a “champion” of the campaign, said: “TTG’s mission is to promote a smarter, better, fairer travel industry so we jumped at the chance to support such an important campaign because it’s on all of us to help ensure everyone around the world receives a vaccine.

“But we need all of the travel industry to get behind this campaign and ‘give the world a shot’. The travel industry will not be able to fully resume until all the world is safe. Please let’s help raise awareness and donate whatever you can to help vaccinate the world’s most vulnerable people, and get the travel industry get back to business.”

