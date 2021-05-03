EU nations can consider the entry requirements its own citizens face when visiting the UK (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont / Unsplash) frederick-tubiermont-N99V5GjTi-g-unsplash.jpg

Britons hoping to go on holiday in an EU country could face quarantine requirements even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

EU ambassadors agreed to ease entry restrictions for non-EU visitors at a meeting on Wednesday (19 May).

According to draft documents seen by The Guardian, EU states can “take into account” the restrictions placed on their own citizens when visiting a third country, such as the UK.

The draft text states that EU countries can consider whether the government of a non-EU country is allowing its citizens entry without the need to quarantine or take PCR Covid tests.

Currently visitors to the UK from every EU country, apart from Portugal, would have to quarantine for 10 days including having to take two Covid tests during this period.

“Where member states decide to lift restrictions for travellers in possession of a valid proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, member states should on a case-by-case basis take into account reciprocity granted to the EU+ area,” reads the text.





The text also suggests EU countries will be able to use an “emergency brake” to prevent travel from a country where a variant of concern has been identified.