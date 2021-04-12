Holidaymakers to Sri Lanka who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be given more freedom than non-vaccinated tourists.

According to the latest updated advice from the destination’s government, those visitors who have received both doses of a vaccine within two weeks of arrival can leave their “bio bubble” approved hotel after 24 to 48 hours if they test negative on arrival in Sri Lanka.





Those who have yet to receive two vaccine doses will still have to stay at approved “Safe & Secure” Level 1 hotels for the first 14 days of their visit. These guests will be allowed to stay at multiple approved Level 1 hotels and use all their facilities, as well as visit approved tourist sites in a bio bubble.



This represents a change in policy from January when Sri Lanka was not making any exceptions for vaccinated visitors.

All visitors to Sri Lanka, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to take a PCR test 96 hours before boarding their flight to the destination and present proof of a negative result.