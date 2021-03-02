Those working in the worldwide travel industry have had a very challenging 12 months.

As we ask the industry to start reopening, the least we can do is to prioritise essential staff for vaccinations.

That’s why we, in Mauritius, have declared tourism staff as essential front-line staff and are offering vaccinations to everyone who works in the tourism sector as a priority, alongside healthcare workers and the vulnerable.

This means that from the very start of our vaccination programme we have been vaccinating hotel employees, airport and airline staff, alongside doctors and care workers, to ensure they are fully protected for when travel restrictions are lifted.

So far, we are the only country in the world to take this action but with tourism so essential to the global economy – and it’s vital that others follow suit.

By classifying tourism staff as essential front-line workers, we are showing our commitment to the industry which has endured so much in the last year. What better way for the industry to signal its confidence for the future?