The government will help Brits obtain Covid vaccination certificates for journeys to countries that require them, the UK’s vaccines minister has said.

Asked about the possibility of implementing vaccine passports, Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (16 February): “So internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it’s right that we [government] facilitate it.

