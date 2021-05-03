Vaccine passes are "an inevitability" when it comes to the resumption of international travel, according to the Airport Operators’ Association (AOA).

Spokesperson Henk van Klaveren told the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus (APPG) on Tuesday (4 May) that there was strong support for a four nations approach to the restart, and that it was vital the government worked towards implementing a single portal or app to allow UK citizens to verify their Covid status.



Transport secretary Grant Shapps last week revealed the government was working on using the existing NHS app to allow people to do this, effectively allowing the app to serve as a travel pass of sorts.



However, a spokesperson for the prime minister cast doubts on the readiness of this plan on Tuesday, telling the BBC the government couldn’t yet confirm whether it would be ready for 17 May and stated work on alternative plans was ongoing.



"Obviously, we will be able to confirm ahead of [17 May] what measures are used for those initial countries that are available for travel, be it the app or another approach," the BBC reports them as saying.



"There are other routes to achieving the same end-goal. We are working on the app at the moment, at pace, to have it ready," they added, stating the government would confirm its approach, or approaches, in advance.