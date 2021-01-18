Older travellers want to make up for the trips they missed due to the pandemic

The majority of over-50s will be confident to book and travel again once they have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

A study by Advantage Travel Partnership and Silver Travel Advisor found 77% of over-50s would travel again within the next six months after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Even more encouraging for the trade is that nearly half (46%) planned to travel “as much as possible” once they are allowed to.

Another positive is that 60% of respondents said their budget for holidays would remain the same while 26% planned to spend more to make up for the breaks they have missed during the pandemic.

Kelly Cookes, leisure director at Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We know that consumer confidence has been severely affected throughout the pandemic, so it’s reassuring that the vaccine is giving three-quarters of mature travellers the hope that they can and will travel again.”