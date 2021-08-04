The transport secretary also suggested that quarantine restrictions for some arrivals in England will remain in place into the autumn.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (5 August), Shapps said it was "vital to protect the domestic unlocking" after the latest traffic light changes were announced, which saw seven countries go green and four moved from red to amber.

"It is a reality that in this new world, we’re living with coronavirus … I think double vaccination or full vaccination is going to be a feature for evermore, and probably all countries will require full vaccination for you to enter," he continued.

Shapps said in an "ideal world" ministers would not have to impose quarantine restrictions or demand people pay money for "expensive tests", but said the current system was likely to remain in place after summer.