Plans to ban large cruise ships from entering Venice will finally come into effect next month, the Italian government has confirmed.

From 1 August, ships weighing more than 25,000 tonnes will be barred from entering the city’s Giudecca Canal, which offers access to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.



It comes after years of lobbying and threats from Unesco to blacklist Italy for failing to ban cruise liners from what is a World Heritage Site, Reuters reports.



Italy’s culture minister Dario Franceschini signed off the ban, tweeting he was "proud" the Italian government’s commitment to the move had been fulfilled.



Confirmation of the ban comes after protests in the city last month when MSC Cruises’ 92,000-tonne MSC Orchestra sailed through the city.