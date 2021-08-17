Venetian authorities told CNN they had green-lit the plans which are set to cost around €900,000.

The city’s council has reportedly announced the construction of a total of six ramps: four on the route to Saint Mark’s Square and two others at "crucial points" for locals and travellers.

Francesca Zaccariotto, councillor for public works, told CNN the aim of the project was "to build at least one route that permits people of all ages to go at least from Piazzale Roma to Saint Mark’s without barriers".

"We are doing interventions on bridges, making steps easier to climb, and adding non-slippery surfaces that make everything more navigable," she added.