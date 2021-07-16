Peakes Travel Elite managing director Claire Moore and TravelTime World director Jackie Steadman return to the panel after taking part in last year’s NTAD Agent Matters.



This year, they will be joined by Idle Travel director Tony Many for a candid take on the burning issues affecting agents as the Covid crisis continues.



Topics will range from frustration with government travel policy and its failure to deliver sector-specific support to the lengths to which Claire, Jackie, Tony and their teams have gone to support their clients – and those mystified by the current travel landscape.



NTAD was brought to wider attention last year by Intrepid Travel, and the operator is once again encouraging the trade to mark the celebration and raise awareness of the value of agents to travellers.



The YouTube video above will premiere at 11am on Friday (23 July) and you will also be able to watch Agent Matters on the TTG Facebook page.

