She joins only a handful of individuals who have stood at the pinnacle of the world’s tallest building – including Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



The 30 second clip opens with a close up of the cabin staff member holding up message boards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit "Love Actually".

As the camera pans out, audiences soon find that she is standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar, giving viewers a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline.

The climb took 1 hour and 15 minutes from the 160th level of the 828-metres tall building.