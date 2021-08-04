An Emirates Airlines cabin crew member climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as part of the carrier’s latest advertising campaign.
She joins only a handful of individuals who have stood at the pinnacle of the world’s tallest building – including Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The 30 second clip opens with a close up of the cabin staff member holding up message boards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit "Love Actually".
As the camera pans out, audiences soon find that she is standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar, giving viewers a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline.
The climb took 1 hour and 15 minutes from the 160th level of the 828-metres tall building.
A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the individual to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under her uniform.
Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said the carrier "always looks to challenge the norm and push boundaries".
"The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety," he added. "We’re proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai."