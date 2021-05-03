Join Advantage Travel Partnership legal counsel, Joanna Kolatsis, for a deeper-dive into the new rules governing the resumption of international travel.

The video forms part of Advantage’s traffic light list toolkit, offering members a wide range of information and resources to help them navigate the complexities of restart.

These include:

Information on travel insurance, including the effect of a country moving between traffic light categories;

Concise and detailed checklists to help agents keep on top of all necessary information they need to provide to clients;

Information and assets from the Department of Transport setting out the key requirements of travellers for each traffic light category, as well as digital assets and template vaccine and testing documentation;

A list of FAQs pooled from real-world questions being put to Advantage members by clients;

Signposting to other helpful resources, including a dynamic online tool to check travel requirements for countries around the world

Joanna Kolatsis is director of travel specialist advisory and consultancy firm Themis Advisory.