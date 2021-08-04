A commemorative coin was placed within the vessel during the traditional maritime ceremony presided over by NCL vice president of international business Eamonn Ferrin and Fincantieri shipyard director Antonio Quintano.

The float out marks the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima. Work will now continue on the ship’s interior fittings and guest accommodations, before being delivered to NCL to commence sailing in summer 2022.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s Prima Class, the line’s first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years.

It is 965 feet long, weighs 142,500 gross tons and has the capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy.