Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) marked the float out of Norwegian Prima with a coin encasing ceremony at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on Friday (13 August).
A commemorative coin was placed within the vessel during the traditional maritime ceremony presided over by NCL vice president of international business Eamonn Ferrin and Fincantieri shipyard director Antonio Quintano.
The float out marks the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima. Work will now continue on the ship’s interior fittings and guest accommodations, before being delivered to NCL to commence sailing in summer 2022.
Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s Prima Class, the line’s first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years.
It is 965 feet long, weighs 142,500 gross tons and has the capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy.
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of NCL, said Norwegian Prima’s float out was a "particularly special" milestone.
"Our eighteenth ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class," he added. "I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months’ time."
Norwegian Prima will offer itineraries in northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam and Copenhagen giving guests the opportunity to explore the Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea.