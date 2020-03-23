Viewers can pick up new skills they would experience onboard the ships in the CMV at Home series, such as towel folding, cocktail making and cookery classes.

"We hope they will help people to remember their cruise experiences, enjoy a little maritime style at home and inspire people to look forward to their next CMV cruising holiday," said Mike Hall, marketing director at CMV.



This comes as many countries around the world have closed their borders in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The cruise line’s final ship at sea, Vasco da Gama, is due to arrive back home on 30 April with no passengers on board.



CMV is offering selected no-flying cruises on a buy-one-get-one-free basis to 12 different UK and Ireland ports in 2021.

See the first CMV at Home video at www.cruiseandmaritime.com/blog/cmv-at-home-series-towel-folding-demonstration