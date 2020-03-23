South African Tourism has launched a powerful new video campaign urging travellers to abide by self-isolation and social distancing rules during the coronavirus crisis – so they can see the world at a later date.
Two videos were issued by the tourist board on Thursday (9 April) in which footage of desolate, deserted street scenes and families hunkering down in isolate are contrasted with some of the more typical and joyous scenes tourists might be more accustomed to from South Africa.
The videos both carry the same message: "Don’t travel now, so you can travel later."
SAT said the videos were part of a campaign "to promote the importance of self-isolation and social distancing".
"The impactful videos show poignant shots of South Africa’s landscapes, cities and people, encouraging South Africans and visitors alike, to stay at home so they can travel later," said SAT.
"The key focus of the videos is of hope for the future when locals can go out again and travellers can visit South Africa.
"They [also] feature scenes of beaches, street parties, cities, braais (barbecues), safaris and the welcoming South African people who make the country so special."