Two videos were issued by the tourist board on Thursday (9 April) in which footage of desolate, deserted street scenes and families hunkering down in isolate are contrasted with some of the more typical and joyous scenes tourists might be more accustomed to from South Africa.



The videos both carry the same message: "Don’t travel now, so you can travel later."

SAT said the videos were part of a campaign "to promote the importance of self-isolation and social distancing".