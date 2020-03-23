In a video uploaded to YouTube, which is set to Quiet Magical Night by Francisco Brito Evans, David DuValle says he got permission to fly a drone over the hub.

"Following requests for this from aircraft fans, I managed to acquire the correct authorisation from the tower and from DJI to fly in this airspace," said DuValle.

"This movie shows how quiet Bournemouth airport is during the Covid-19 lockdown."

Parked British Airways aircraft and deserted check-in areas can be seen in the film.

Commenters on the video praised DuValle for the footage.

Ben Lovegrove said "aviation will rise again and come back stronger than ever," while Marina Delaney described the clip as "amazing to see but so surreal too".