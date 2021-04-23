Meon Valley Travel has used a visit from its local MP to spread the news about it being a TTG Top 50 award winning agency .

Owner James Beagrie filmed an interview with East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds after the Petersfield agency was named TTG Top 50 Top Agency South East 2021 at last month’s TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies awards.

Beagrie said: “Following the award, our group marketing manager Andy Jones said the local MP has a big social media reach, we could piggyback on that. We just picked up the phone to his office – we interviewed him, and he interviewed us.”

The video interview, posted to YouTube, was promoted through Hinds’s Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as his parliamentary office, generating “20,000-plus” views.

During the interview, Hinds said the agency was an interesting proposition on the high street, offering leisure and business travel services, as well as emergency medical travel.

“People see the high street business, the holiday and leisure business, but would never know about all the other complexities of your operation that sit behind that,” said Hinds.

The MP revealed his holiday would be a road tour of England this year, but he was looking forward to getting abroad “before too long”.