The first component of the LNG-powered ship, the vessel’s floating engine room unit, has been manoeuvred into position at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany where Arvia is being built.

Set to debut in December 2022, Arvia will be 140 metres in length and 42 metres wide, and will weigh around 12,000 tonnes.

It will feature the Altitude Skywalk, a unique high ropes experience, and offer a maiden season of Caribbean fly-cruise itineraries from its Barbados homeport.