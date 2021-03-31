Viking has expanded its programme of round-UK sailings this summer and announced a restart of operations from Bermuda and Iceland.

The line had previously revealed plans to christen its newest ship Viking Venus in the UK and offer three England’s Scenic Shores voyages from Portsmouth from May.

Having sold those out within a week, two additional sailings have been added in June.

Meanwhile, Viking Orion will homeport in Bermuda, sailing eight-day round-trip itineraries from Hamilton, while Viking Sky will call Reykjavik home for eight-day round-trip itineraries.

The line said it was “actively working” on restart sailings in other destinations, including Greece, Turkey, and Malta – aiming to announce further itineraries once government approvals are given.

Viking’s voyages are on sale now and will be available exclusively for vaccinated guests.

The line said it had been “working closely with officials” in the UK, Bermuda and Iceland “for months” and those destinations had been chosen due to popularity among guests, as well as a "commitment to welcoming Viking ships, offering enriching experiences and reviving the travel industry in their respective countries”.

Viking has installed a “full-scale” PCR laboratory on each of its ships in operation to enable all guests and crew to receive “non-invasive” saliva tests at embarkation and frequently throughout their voyage.

New air purification technology has also been installed, as well as additional health checks, sanitisation and physical distancing measures.

Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said: “We applaud the governments of the United Kingdom, Bermuda and Iceland for their collaboration and support in restarting the cruise industry safely.

“No other travel company has implemented the same science-led approach that includes a vaccination requirement for all guests, plus frequent non-invasive saliva PCR testing among all guests and crew.

“Therefore, we believe there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage. We look forward to welcoming guests back on board - and welcoming them back to the world.”