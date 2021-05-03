Viking has extended its Welcome Back programme with a range of new Mediterranean voyages, as well as additional Iceland and Bermuda sailings.

The line will restart operations in the Med for vaccinated guests over the coming months, and has committed to homeporting two ships – Viking Venus and Viking Sea – in Maltese capital Valletta.



Venus and Sea will sail two different 11-day round-trip itineraries.



Malta and Adriatic Jewels will overnight in Valletta before sailing to Montenegro and Croatia, calling in Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Sibenik. It will return to Valletta via Gozo.



Viking’s Malta and Greek Isles Discovery itinerary, meanwhile, will also overnight in Valletta before sailing to Greece, calling in Kalamata, Athens, Santorini, Rhodes and Souda Bay.



The two ships will sail the itineraries between July and early October; Viking’s newest ocean ship, Venus, will be named in England on 17 May by broadcasting icon Anne Diamond.