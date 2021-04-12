Cruise line Viking has taken delivery of its latest ocean ship Viking Venus at a ceremony in Italy.
Viking Venus was delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona on Thursday (15 April) and will now sail to the UK where it will be officially named on 17 May by broadcaster Anne Diamond, who has appeared on the line’s own channel Viking.TV.
The line has already announced a series of eight-day England’s Scenic Shores voyages on Viking Venus, which will depart from Portsmouth in May and June.
Torstein Hagen, Viking’s chairman, said: “We are especially proud to welcome our newest ship to the fleet this year. Many of us have stayed close to home for months, so this is an especially important milestone as we begin to get back out into the world again.”
Viking Venus features 465 cabins with veranda and has a capacity of 930 passengers.