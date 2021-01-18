Viking is set to expand its Nile river fleet with a new ship, due to debut in September 2022.

Designed specifically for the Nile, Viking Aton will sail Viking’s Pharoahs and Pyramids itinerary.



It will join sister ship Viking Osiris in Viking’s fleet, as well as the line’s first Nile ship Viking Ra.



Viking Aton will be able to accommodate 82 guests in total across its 41 staterooms.



These include outside staterooms with review views, as well as suites with two full-size rooms and verandas.



Other features include a pool and sundeck, lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and Viking’s alfresco terrace.



Viking Ra entered service on the Nile in 2018, with Osiris set to follow later this year – and Aton in 2022.