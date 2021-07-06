The trade-only villa specialist has appointed Richard Hey its new director of trade development and Iain Raeper as product and partnership director.



Hey joins ONEE from Trending Travel, and has previously held a range of trade, account management and BDM roles with Abercrombie & Kent, LUX* Resorts, If Only and Bedsonline.



Raeper, meanwhile, joins from EFR Travel where he was senior product and commercial manager. He previously worked for If Only as product and commercial manager.



Hey will be responsible for developing ONEE’s profile among agents through brand-building events, training sessions and attendance at trade conferences.



Raeper will help ONEE’s existing trade team grow the firm’s global villa portfolio, source new product in-destination, and develop new relationships with property managers and owners.