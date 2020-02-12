Virgin Atlantic has announced a new daily Heathrow-Cape Town service, set to get under way on 25 October this year.
The winter flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft and will complement Virgin’s daily Johannesburg service.
Outbound flights will depart Heathrow at 4.20pm arriving into Johannesburg at 5.55am. Returns will depart Johannesburg at 8.00am arriving Heathrow 6.00pm.
Return economy fares lead ing from £713pp.
Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer, said: “We’re delighted to be flying to Cape Town again; we’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route taking advantage of the winter sun, the safaris and of course, the world-famous wine region.”
Virgin said the new route would increase the number of seats available between London and Cape Town by 80,000.